Early Morning Fire Damages Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews were called out early Tuesday morning to a house fire on Des Moines’ south side.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at 1202 Burnham Avenue. Alexis McDonald, who lives at the home, was staying with her grandparents when the fire broke out. She tells Channel 13 a neighbor discovered the fire.

No people were home at the time of the fire but there were pets inside. Firefighters were able to rescue the two dogs and cats.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.