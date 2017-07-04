Evansdale Cousins to be Honored During Child Safety Awareness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSDALE, Iowa -- Two Iowa cousins who were abducted five years ago will be honored this weekend.

Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins disappeared in Evansdale near Meyers lake on July 13th, 2012. Their bodies were found nearly five months later in Bremer County, but their killer still has not been caught.

The Angels Memorial Park Committee will be hosting a Child Safety Awareness day at Evansdale's Community Resource Center on July 9th. Along with booths on safety, volunteers will be handing out free hot dogs, chips, water, and snow cones.

Guests will also launch sky lanterns in honor of Lyric, Elizabeth, and other victims of crime.