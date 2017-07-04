Fireworks Vendors Impressed by Sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES, Iowa -- People are making a dash to fireworks stands to purchase fireworks in time for the sun to go down.

This is the first Fourth of July in decades that Iowans can legally buy fireworks in the state. the owner of a Phantom Fireworks stand in Grimes says this year's sales have far surpassed his expectations.

"We are about three times what we expected, we budgeted for about a third of what we have done," said Jonathan Ide.

As the self-proclaimed largest tent in the area, Phantom Fireworks has sold two semi trucks and nine regular trucks full of fireworks over the last few days. To put that in perspective, it would take about 1,000 people a day spending an average of $80-$100 at a time.

One customer was excited about finally being able to set off his own purchases.

"Just have fun with the family and go out back and have fun. Got some bottle rockets, gonna shoot them off, shoot them up the right way, make sure there are no trees or power lines, make sure you're safe, obviously make sure there is water on the side if anything goes wrong," said Jayden Irvin.

Safety cards were being handed out with all purchases at the Phantom Fireworks tent, where Tuesday is the last day for customers to make purchases.