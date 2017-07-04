Iowa Astronaut Shares Patriotic Pictures From Space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- More than 200 miles about the earth, Iowa astronaut Peggy Whitson is celebrating the Fourth of July in style.

Whitson posted a picture of herself and Jack Fisher on board the International Space Station. She tweeted, "Fashion police, you have to grade us on a curve--we just love our country... a LOT!! Happy Birthday U.S.A.! #4thofJuly."

Fashion police, you have to grade us on a curve – we just love our country… a LOT!! Happy Birthday U.S.A.! #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/gPVp4kJ8TH — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) July 4, 2017

Whitson also posted a video of the pair's photo-taking process, saying "micro-gravity allows for some cool poses!"

Here’s what happens when space-folk take some pictures to show their USA-Pride… micro-gravity allows for some cool poses! Happy B-day USA! pic.twitter.com/24rPrx9K9y — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) July 4, 2017

The video shows Whitson and Fisher trying out poses like hanging from a wall and Superman flying. Follow Whitson on Twitter (@AstroPeggy) for more updates on her time in space.