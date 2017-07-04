Iowa Astronaut Shares Patriotic Pictures From Space

UNITED STATES -- More than 200 miles about the earth, Iowa astronaut Peggy Whitson is celebrating the Fourth of July in style.
Whitson posted a picture of herself and Jack Fisher on board the International Space Station. She tweeted, "Fashion police, you have to grade us on a curve--we just love our country... a LOT!! Happy Birthday U.S.A.! #4thofJuly."
Whitson also posted a video of the pair's photo-taking process, saying "micro-gravity allows for some cool poses!"
The video shows Whitson and Fisher trying out poses like hanging from a wall and Superman flying. Follow Whitson on Twitter (@AstroPeggy) for more updates on her time in space.