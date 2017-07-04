× Justin Ray’s Attorney Seeking Mental Health Evaluation for Client

ADEL, Iowa – The attorney for one of the people charged in connection with the abuse of an adopted Perry teen who was found dead in her home in May wants his client to undergo a pretrial mental health evaluation.

Justin Ray is charged with child endangerment and willful injury for allegedly abusing his adopted sister Sabrina Ray. Court records allege he drop-kicked Sabrina down a set of stairs about a month before her death and she “was unable to walk, talk, eat or drink in her normal fashion following that act.”

Sabrina’s body was found in her adoptive family’s home on May 12th. An autopsy revealed she weighed only 56 pounds at the time of her death. The State Medical Examiner’s Office noted “severe malnourishment” in her autopsy report.

Sabrina’s adoptive parents Marc & Misty Ray, adoptive grandmother Carla Bousman, and adoptive cousin Josie Bousman are all charged in connection with her death.

Justin Ray’s attorney has filed a motion for a pretrial mental health evaluation to be performed to “determine if the Defendant can effectively assist in his own defense and if he adequately can appreciate the nature and circumstances of these charges.”

The state has until July 7th to object to the motion.