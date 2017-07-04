× Mother, Baby Injured in Eastern Iowa Fireworks Accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A fireworks accident in eastern Iowa over the weekend sent a mother and her infant to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a fireworks injury in Johnson County Saturday. A mother and her one-month-old daughter were taken to the hospital.

The injuries happened when a firework launched sideways instead of going straight up. The projectile struck the mother and exploded after impact.

At the time, she was also holding her baby daughter and tossed her onto a nearby blanket before the explosion.

The owner of the property was ticketed for failure to have a fireworks permit, which is a violation of the county’s fireworks ordinance.