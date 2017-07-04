Renovations Planned for Grinnell’s Veterans Memorial Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRINNELL, Iowa -- A big announcement came for veterans in Grinnell on Tuesday.

The Grinnell Veterans Memorial Commission announced a fundraising campaign to renovate the city's Veterans Memorial Building. The campaign's goal is to raise $1.8 million to renovate the more than 60-year-old building.

Once renovated, it would also feature a new Prairie Star Residency. The residency program would create opportunities for artists and others to gather and work in the renovated space. The renovation plan would include six apartments, working art shops, and five private studios. It would also add significant public spaces for use by veterans.