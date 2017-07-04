Seed Company Secures CRISPR Rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DuPont Pioneer announced it has secured exclusive rights to CRISPR-cas technology for all agricultural uses and applications in plants. CRISPR is one of the newest ways to edit biological genomes.

DuPont Pioneer Vice-President Neal Gutterson says, “We see CRISPR-Cas technology as an advancement in plant breeding which can enable a new era in crop improvement. This licensing agreement with ERS is a piece of DuPont Pioneer’s strategy to position our business as a leader in the application of CRISPR-Cas in agriculture."

The licensing agreement is with ERS Genomics and already DuPont has 60 patents or patent applications for CRISPR bacteria identification and immunization, as well as gene editing technology.

Pioneer says it wants to use CRISPR to develop better environmental resiliency, productivity, and sustainability.

In another statement DuPont promises open and transparent communications and appropriate, science-based regulatory oversight for its work with CRISPR.