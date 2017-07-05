× After Smoke Clears, Metro Residents Recap Firework Noise

URBANDALE, Iowa — 5th grader Charlie Barwick of Urbandale has some strong opinions when it comes to fireworks.

“Shoot them off when everyone is awake! 2:30 a.m., I was trying to sleep, and fireworks went off. Very loud, keeping me up, keeping my cousin up!” he said.

To Charlie’s disappointment Urbandale’s code outlawing the use of fireworks entirely didn’t stop people from shooting them off, but it didn’t come without a cost.

Urbandale police say they issued 20 citations for fireworks complaints.

Here’s how fireworks complaints stacked up across the metro:

Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Urbandale police responded to 42 fireworks complaints. In West Des Moines where it was legal to light them off until 10 p.m. police responded to 36 complaints; and in Ankeny where you could go until 11 p.m. police responded to just two.

While Urbandale had random booms here and there, most people Channel 13 spoke with said things died down.

“It did quiet down, by 11:30 p.m. which probably did pertain to it being a Tuesday evening instead of a weekend” said Urbandale resident Diane Kimberly.

Same with those we spoke with in West Des Moines, however, during the time it was legal between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., quiet was not a word you would use.

“It was completely different. At first I thought it was just like kinda cool, it was just different, and then as it went on…I mean I don’t like really loud noises and explosives and I mean it just started to make me nervous and then I was just like on my back porch and it was like a fog, my whole neighborhood it was just like a dense fog” said Heather Reinhart of West Des Moines.

As far as injuries went it seems the metro went relatively unscathed:

Mercy says they saw nine fireworks injuries, none serious.

Unity point saw eight, all treated and released.

Broadlawns didn’t see any.