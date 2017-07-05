× Calls to Police About Fireworks Rose Slightly in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says it received 21 more calls about fireworks this July 4th compared to last year.

There were 441 calls for disturbing the peace, involving fireworks, between midnight on Monday through 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

That’s up from 420 in 2016 and 294 in 2015. It’s also the most complaints about fireworks on July 4th the department has received in the last five years.

The Iowa legislature legalized the sale of fireworks this year, but in Des Moines it was only legal to set them off between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on July 4th.