Couple Escaped Car Just Before it Burst Into Flames

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were able to escape from a scary scene on Mills Civic Parkway Tuesday night.

A driver said his car began smoking and just as he and his girlfriend got out, it burst into flames. The sudden fire on the roadway got the attention of other drivers and employees at a nearby Kum and Go that tried to assist.

Kum and Go manager Thomas Carter brought a fire extinguisher to the vehicle but wasn’t sure it would be enough to put out the fire.

Luckily firefighters arrived and were able to put the fire out. Fire officials ruled it an engine fire and say the car is a total loss.

No one was injured but it could have been worse, the owner says there were fireworks in the trunk. He was also worried about other drivers who stopped to look at the burning vehicle.