Fire Strikes Four Businesses in Downtown Melcher

MELCHER, Iowa- Fire Tuesday evening July 4th has damaged at least 4 businesses on the town main street in Melcher.

“About 9:25 this evening the fire department received a report of a fire in That's my Bag,” said Melcher-Dallas Police Chief Steven Johns.

“The Fire Department responded, and found an active working fire in the business, it was spreading rapidly to the neighboring businesses Sinners and Saints any apartments that are directly above it.”

No one was injured in the fire, a cat was rescued from one of the apartments. Some residents of those apartments are being helped by the Red Cross to find lodging.

“This was a 15 alarm fire we required assistance from 15 different city, community fire departments,” said Johns. “The biggest help coming from the Pella fire department with their ladder truck.”

One witness said smoke was rolling out of That’s My Bag store as the Fire Department was arriving.

“When I first heard of the fires thought that probably caused by fireworks,” said Johns. “They just think with a metal roof, it's unlikely the firework landing on top of roof would've caused the fire.”

Johns said the road may be partially blocked for a while, but motorists could take a jog around the block, so passing through town should not be an issue.

A bar and a store were completely destroyed by fire. A bank, and auction business were damaged by smoke and water.