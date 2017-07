Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANGER - Two top ten baseball teams met Thursday, but with a twist. Gilbert is class 3A, and Woodward-Granger is 2A.

Gilbert put runners on in each of the first three innings, and the Tigers didn't score until the third when Nick Thielen drove in two.

It's 3A over 2A as Gilbert wins 6-0.

The Hawks lost their 25-game winning streak last week, and now they've lost three straight with the playoffs starting in five days.