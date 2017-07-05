× Police: Woman Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Des Moines early Wednesday morning.

The Des Moines Police Department says officers were involved in a shooting incident around 2:00 a.m. at 1623 E. 14th Street. A woman was injured and officials say she was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on her name or condition.

No officers were injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.

Police say E. 14th between E. Washington Ave. and Osceola Ave. will be closed while they investigate, but by the time the morning commute begins all southbound lanes will be open and one lane of northbound traffic will be open.

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.