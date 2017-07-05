× Police: Woman Shot by Des Moines Officer Has Died

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman involved in a shooting with Des Moines police officers early Wednesday morning has died from her injuries.

Police say 29-year-old Tiffany Potter was involved in a chase with police, when she parked in the driveway at 1623 E. 14th Street around 2:00 a.m. and tried to run from officers. Police say she had no connection to the residence or those who live there.

Officials say Potter had a handgun and fired at least one round. One of the three police officers on the scene fired his handgun at Potter and she was hit. Officers provided emergency medical care to her until emergency crews arrived. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police have not released the names of the officers involved but say video recordings at the scene and witness statements back up the details of what happened.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.