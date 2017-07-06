× Des Moines Musician Teams Up with Governor to Stop Gun Violence

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local hip-hop artist has teamed up with Gov. Kim Reynolds and local law enforcement to help curb gun violence.

Thursday morning, Will Keeps was joined by Reynolds and other elected officials for the release of his music video “Droppin”.

The video highlights how gun violence impacts the community and the importance of coming forward with information about crimes to police, instead of staying silent so as not to be labeled a “snitch.”

Keeps is urging everyone in the community to come together to curb violence.

“We can’t do it by ourselves. And it’s just not about the streets either. It’s about us getting together and understanding what’s going on in the black community, what’s going on in the white community, what’s going on in the Latino community, what’s going on with everybody. We need to understand each other for us to walk together,” Keeps said.

You can watch Keeps’ video below.