Kyle Schwarber Returning to Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO – Kyle Schwarber is heading back to Chicago after a stint with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

ESPN reports the outfielder should be available to play in Thursday afternoon’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Schwarber was sent down to the Iowa Cubs in June after struggling, hitting only .171. In 11 games with the Iowa Cubs he’s gotten back on track. He’s been hitting .343 and had four home runs.

The Iowa Cubs are currently on the road in Oklahoma City.