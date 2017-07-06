Melcher-Dallas Business Working to Reopen After Tuesday Blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELCHER-DALLAS, Iowa- Fire late Tuesday destroyed two businesses in downtown Melcher, 2 other business were damaged.

One business is planning to reopen as soon as possible. David Ernst runs Ernst Auctioneering, and also sells supplies, fishing equipment, and antiques.

“We were at Milo getting ready to watch fireworks that the community puts on and then my wife's cousin texted me and said hey there's a fire in Melcher, in the buildings next year you might want to go home,” said Ernst.

After the fire Ernst found smoke and water damage to his business. He was living upstairs over the business. Now he is staying on the farm with his parents. Ernst said the community has reached out to offer help.

“People are offering us to take us to their house for supper and ask if we need anything,” said Ernst. “The churches came up and asked if we need help, the community is very tight-knit and if they know you need help they're willing to jump in there and help you.”

Ernst said the building is structurally sound, so he plans to reopen in his current location.

“We’re planning on getting back up and going, I'm going to stay in the community I was born and raised here,” said Ernst.