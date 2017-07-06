× Tony Stewart Competing Saturday at Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, Iowa – A special guest is hitting the dirt track this weekend to compete at the Knoxville Raceway.

Former NASCAR star Tony Stewart will race Saturday night in the 360 class.

The Knoxville Raceway made the announcement Thursday morning on the raceway’s Facebook page.

Stewart has won three NASCAR Sprint Cup Series championships: in 2002, 2005, and 2011. He’s also a car owner for sprint car legend Donny Schatz.