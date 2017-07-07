80/35 Kicks Off 10th Annual Music Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It seems like just yesterday the 80/35 Music Festival started in Des Moines, but this weekend it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Over 30,000 concertgoers are expected to fill Western Gateway Park for this year's annual event.

Channel 13's Josh Nguyen talked to festival organizers Jill Haverkamp and Amedeo Rossi about the event's 10-year history and what to expect this weekend. This year's headliners are MGMT and The Shins, and approximately 40 other groups will perform over the course of Friday and Saturday.

The event begins on Friday at 4 p.m., and doors open at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets run $45 for a day pass, and there are several free stages where guests can see a variety of artists.