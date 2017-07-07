Ackley Serves Up the Sweet Taste of Sauerkraut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ACKLEY, Iowa -- The Ackley Sauerkraut Days is in full swing this weekend, where gallons of sauerkraut and hundreds of hot dogs will be served to attendees.

The event takes place at the Victory Park Band Shell in downtown Ackley. For the past 20 years, one man--Ron Brandt--has worked to get the sauerkraut ready for the masses.

“Just takes a little work, that's really all it is, ain't much to it,” said Brandt. “You've gotta have the equipment, or course, this made it so much easier because people just walk right down both sides and we serve right out of here.”

For many, sauerkraut is an acquired taste. Brandt's grandsons like helping cook the food, but are not too wild about eating it.

Brandt says he ate sauerkraut when he was a kid.

“My mother made it,” he said. “The older women, they would raise it in the garden and make sauerkraut.”

The celebration continues Saturday with a parade at 5 p.m. Click here to check out the Ackley Sauerkraut Facebook page.