City in Colorado Working to Cut Down on Use of Plastic Straws

BOULDER, Colorado -- Many towns are pushing back on the use of plastic bags, and some people in a Colorado city now want to ban the use of another plastic.

Their campaign is called Suck the Straws out of Boulder, and is thriving at places like Taco Junky in Boulder. The group behind the effort is trying to convince consumers everywhere to stop using plastic straws.

"Since August of last year, our restaurant, we have saved just over 72,000 straws. And as you can see we are a little tiny place, so on a bigger place, the city of Boulder, we were doing our statistics, 176,00 straws a day, just the city of Boulder."

The governor of Colorado has proclaimed next Tuesday to be Straw-Free Day.