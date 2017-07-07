Community Rallies Around Boy Battling Cancerous Brain Tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- Four year-old Sam Davidson is something of a miracle.

"They told us in Iowa City that there's a good chance that he wouldn't be able to walk again," said Joel Davidson, Sam's father. "They said he'd have side effects from radiation, and we've not seen any. His appetite depressed a little bit, but he still has a dirt bike and he's been riding his dirt bike around and riding his pedal bike around."

In March, when Sam was three years old, he was diagnosed with having a cancerous brain tumor.

"Where the tumor was located, it was into the spinal cord, which that's the brain box of your whole thing back there and it was really pressing on that," said Joel.

But 12 hours of brain surgery went well.

"When he came out and woke up on his birthday on March 20th, he knew all of our names right away, and we've been to every doctor and they want to hear him talk and he just talks, he's never missed a beat," said Joel.

Throughout this fight, Sam has received lots of love.

"We had the fire chief bring the fire truck over and we had a policeman bring a police car over and we got to go for a fire truck ride some evening. The baseball teams came over and a lot of people supported us," said Joel.

Autographed sports memorabilia from the Iowa State Cyclones are among the items Sam has received; it's one way the community is showing it's rooting for Sam to win his battle.

But a ride on the fire truck was extra special.

"Yeah, he really liked that," said Joel. "They turned the lights on for him in the driveway and honked the horn for him and took us actually up to the fire station."

"It was just amazing, you know," said Boone Fire Chief Justin Adams. "It made me choke up when I went to talk to Sam about just the smile on his face and excitement in his eyes, you know, for a boy that's been through a lot here in the last few months and how it can take a toll on him."

"And he's handled it very well," said Joel. " I give a lot of credit to the good Lord, He's looking out for him."