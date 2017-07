Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman has admitted to voting twice during the presidential election.

Terri Rote, 56, pled guilty to election misconduct. She was arrested in October at a satellite voting station while trying to cast a second ballot.

After her arrest, Rote told Iowa Public Radio she believed President Trump's claims that the polls were rigged and feared her first vote would be changed to Hillary Clinton.