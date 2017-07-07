Fireworks Disposal is a Major Concern for Fire Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The sound of fireworks is winding down, and Saturday is the last day sales are allowed across Iowa.

While residents will no longer be able to shoot them off, Des Moines firefighters are worried people do not know how to properly dispose of them.

"If you do have some extra fireworks and you don’t want to hold on to them, because the next time you can shoot them is in December, so if you have you have fireworks in the home or in your car--which we highly discourage--let’s think about where you can keep them," said Brian O’Keefe of the Des Moines Fire Department.

Fire officials say there are two ways to take care of unused fireworks. The first is to store them in dry spaces, like a detached garage or a shed.

If you don't want to keep them, there is only one way to safely throw them away.

"Just get them soaked, drain off the excess water, get them into a sealable bag would be ideal, but otherwise get a plastic garbage, double bag it, tie it off, that way it maintains the moisture so you don’t throw it into a container and have it dry out," said O’Keefe.

This is a good reminder when tossing combustibles.

"Cleaning up and disposing so the next week or two while their garbage is being collected there is an additional hazard of having fireworks on the garbage," O’Keefe said.

Soak your unused fireworks for no less than 15 minutes.

