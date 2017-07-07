Governor, Lt. Governor Join WHO Radio Host on Monthly Walk Around DSM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- WHO Radio's Van Harden takes a walk around Principal Park every first Friday of the month with his fans, but this week he was joined by some special guests.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg joined harden for this month's Walk With Van. The group began at Fleet Feet Sports and headed to Principal Park before looping back.

Harden started walking on his own in April of 2015. It helped him lose--and keep off--more than 100 pounds. He started these organized walks earlier this summer, and anyone is welcome to join. They are held the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. starting at Fleet Feet located at 6th and Locust in the East Village.