NEVADA, Iowa -- A Nebraska senator is hitting the road in Iowa on Friday night.

Senator Ben Sasse spoke to the Story County Republican Party in Nevada. He was also in town to make good on a bet. Last November, he made a bet that Nebraska would beat the Hawkeyes in football. The Hawks won easily, 40-10.

To make good on the bet, Sasse is working for Uber, giving free rides. He'll also look the part, donning Hawkeye gear for his time behind the wheel.