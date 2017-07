× Officials Pull Body From Birdland Marina

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officials have recovered a body from the Birdland Marina in Des Moines.

At 6:52 p.m. on Friday, Des Moines police and Des Moines Fire Department water rescue officials responded to a report of a body in the water at 1900 Saylor Road. Upon arrival, they found one deceased individual.

The identity of the victim has not yet been determined, and the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.