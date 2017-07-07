× Omaha Man Arrested for Alleged Threat of Assault Against Sen. Ernst

OMAHA, Nebraska – An Omaha man was arrest Friday for allegedly making threats against Iowa senator Joni Ernst.

WOWT reports 64-year-old Robert William Simet was arrested Friday morning by the FBI. He had allegedly made threats to assault Sen. Ernst.

“The safety of our elected officials is something that cannot be taken lightly,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Randall Thysse said. “We appreciate those people who reported this to the proper authorities and for the response from our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa for their and swift action on this matter.”

Simet will make an initial court appearance in the Southern District of Iowa in Council Bluffs.