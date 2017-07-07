× Police Investigating After 4-Year-Old Shoots Herself in Leg

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines four-year-old has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound after police say she shot herself in the leg.

The shooting happed around 7:00 p.m. at a home on Dean Avenue. Police were called when the child was brought to Mercy Hospital.

We’re told the child’s injuries are not life-threatening and police say the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Police have not released the name of the child.

Officers are still trying to determine how the child got a gun and are interviewing the parents.