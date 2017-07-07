Senator Grassley Discusses Pessimism About Healthcare During County Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Senator Chuck Grassley is continuing his yearly 99-county tour, taking questions from constituents during Congress' summer break.

In West Burlington on Thursday, Grassley told attendees the proposals to repeal Obamacare now and come up with a replacement later will only boost market insecurity.

"I think now your healthcare plans are dictated by law from Washington D.C., one size fits all. Its gotta fit into either bronze or silver or gold or platinum. And you're gonna have more choice," he said.

Grassley also told a rotary club he is now very pessimistic about the future of healthcare reform, compared to how optimistic he was just last week. He said he thought he and his fellow senators were going to vote on healthcare last week, but he now has no idea when a vote will be scheduled.