IOWA -- Three weeks was not enough time for the State Fire Marshal's office to prepare for legalized fireworks.

Former Governor Branstad signed the bill legalizing fireworks on May 9th, giving the Fire Marshal's office just 22 days to prepare for sales on June 1st.

The office managed to process 664 firework licenses, but only completed inspections of two-thirds of them before sales started.