Sweet Corn is in High Demand Across the Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa sweet corn is ready and you can find stands all across the metro this weekend and at the Downtown Farmers’ Market.

Mike Penick and his corn pickers were out early Friday to prepare for the busy weekend.

“Everything is looking good for being early in the season. This morning has been one of the most difficult to pick because there isn’t any moisture in the air, very little wind and the corn is dry. So it’s not snapping off easily. They’re very rubbery right now so they are twisting and yanking to get the corn off the stalks,” Penick said.

He added, they’ve had a good but challenging season and still expect a good harvest and lots to sell.

“It’s been challenging, but it’s been a pretty good year so far. We have no complaints. We got a little corn that’s been blown down, but that’s kind of the standard for sweet corn,”

The Downtown Farmers’ Market will also have several other sweet corn vendors on Saturday.

“We have five different growers placed throughout the market. Mike is on 2nd Avenue and we will have someone at 4th and Court Avenue and 3rd and Court. We try to spread them out throughout the market so you don’t miss it,” Kelly Foss with the Des Moines Downtown Farmers’ Market said.

She added, in addition to sweet corn, blueberries will also be available for the first time this Saturday July 8 at the market.