Tire Engineer Leads Way for Women in Racing Industry

NEWTON, Iowa -- The corn celebration will pick up speed this weekend.

Drivers will start their engines around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Newton Speedway for the Iowa Corn 300, but preparations for the Indy car race begin long before the bleachers fill up with race fans.

Chief engineer Cara Adams designed the tires the cars will race on. As a female in a male-dominated industry, Adams says she hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams, regardless of gender.

"I actually had someone tell me once that I wasn't mechanically inclined at all," said Adams. "That was before I actually rebuilt my own car and done a lot of things like that. So my advice for young women is just to be persistent, find people that are in the career or field that you would like to be in and talk to them, ask them questions."

Firestone is bringing more than 800 of the tires Adams designed to Iowa. Each car receives 10 sets of primary tires.