COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- A trail date is set for the man charged with killing Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge.

The deputy was shot and killed during an escape at the Pottawattamie County Jail in May.

Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is charged with first degree murder and several other felonies connected to the escape. He pled not guilty to the charges.

The trial is scheduled for August 15th in Council Bluffs.