Urbandale Jazz Band Serenades Former Member Who is Fighting Cancer

WAUKEE, Iowa -- A heartwarming tribute in Waukee Thursday night gave the gift of music to a man who spent his life spreading that gift to others.

Arnold Dearth enjoyed a concert Thursday night on his front lawn. The former member of the Urbandale Jazz Band is in the final stages of his fight against cancer. His former bandmates wanted to give him one last encore.

“Not too many guys get an 18-piece band for a party. So it’s kind of overwhelming, there’s just not enough words to describe it,” said Dearth.

The entire neighborhood joined Dearth, spending the evening with him and listening to the music.

Dearth’s daughter Lori Bees said, “Play some songs that he remembered from high school days and songs he’s played with his bands. He played solo for many years in Ohio. And I just wanted him to have one last concert.

The band serenaded Dearth until sunset.