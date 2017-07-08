× Democratic Candidate Launches Campaign for Governor

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Another Democrat has entered the gubernatorial race.

John Norris is a fifth generation Iowan who is setting out on a six-day, 22-event “barnstorm” across Iowa. The first stop will be at his family’s Red Oak farm on Saturday.

Norris said he will focus on topics including the state’s rural economy, increasing wages, healthcare, and making Iowa a leader in education once again.

As part of the campaign announcement, Norris said, “In Iowa, we are grounded in our love for the land, our neighbors, our devotion to family, hard work, honesty and a commitment to justice. These are our values. Unfortunately, right now, government works pretty well for the rich and powerful, but our leaders are leaving too many Iowans behind. It’s time we focus on growing opportunity for all Iowans.”

Visit Norris’ website for more information and a full schedule of his upcoming events.