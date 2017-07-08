× Des Moines Rugby Club Collects Toys for Tots

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday’s weather was perfect for a game of rugby, and one game in particular was all for a good cause.

The Des Moines Rugby Football Club hosted its 16th annual Toys for Tots Charity Tournament on Saturday afternoon. Sixteen teams from across the Midwest faced off in the metro. Although the donated toys wont be given to children until Christmas, organizers say it felt good to get a heads start on gift giving.

“Right now we have six full boxes of toys that players have been donating, and I don’t even know what the count on money yet it, so we’re doing pretty good I think,” said Jon Kelly, president of the rugby club.

This year the event had 27 teams, and for the first time people from Colorado competed in the event.