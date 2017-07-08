Man Hospitalized After Large Garage Fire in Maxwell

MAXWELL, Iowa — One man was sent to the hospital following a massive garage fire in Maxwell on Saturday morning.

The garage is considered a total loss, but investigators are trying to figure out what caused the flames. Three different departments were called to the scene of 425 Metcalf Street at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The owners of the home were able to make it out in time, but one person was taken to the hospital with burns on his arm after trying to save his truck from the burning garage.

Witnesses say flames quickly took over.

“Saw a big bill of black smoke come up and just thought we better get over there and check it out just to find out what was going on, and we get back there and already the house is engulfed in flames, the entire half of the house, roof caving in, everything,” said Marcus Kinzer. “We thought we’d better call 911, but somebody already reported that they had, and so we decided not to do that, and within 10 minutes the firefighters were there, but even then it was already a loss. I could feel the heat from nearly two houses down, so it was quite the fire.”

Homeowners say some of the items lost in the fire were an antique hobby tractor, a new hot tub, and a camper.

*Video courtesy of Marcus Kinzer