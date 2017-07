Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION COUNTY, Iowa -- A camper at Lake Red Rock in Marion County is nothing but a shell after a fire ripped through it on Saturday afternoon.

Fire investigators tell KNIA / KRLS radio station the camper was considered a total loss by the time they arrived on scene. The owners of the camper say they recently gave it a tune up and everything checked out to be fine. However, they believe a mechanical issue is to blame.

No one was injured.

41.405893 -93.052612