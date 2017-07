× Car Catches on Fire in Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Cedar County.

Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, a vehicle was travelling westbound on I-80 when it entered the median and hit a bridge support. The driver was thrown from the vehicle, which then went up in flames.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the victim’s name has not yet been released.