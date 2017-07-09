Cyclists Raise Awareness for Organ Donation on Ride Across Midwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- A dozen cyclists went on a 1,000-mile journey to raise awareness for organ donation, and on Sunday they made a stop in Altoona.

The group of riders started in Denver and will end in Iowa City. They honor a different organ donor every day, and added a new one at Sunday's stop.

Joe Rethmeier was a Des Moines resident who saved several lives as an organ, eye, and tissue donor back in 2011. The cyclists say hearing those personal life-saving stories is what keeps them going.

"That's my side of donation, so for me to be out and to be able to honor other donor families and donors, that's what drives me, what fuels my engine and keeps me pedaling the bike. And when we hear stories directly from the donor families that we honor that day, it touches us all very deeply," said Bruce Brockway, the father of an organ donor.

Over 100,000 people are currently waiting for organ donations in the United States.