Last week Sears talked about youth sports taking over and forcing kids to specialize. This week he found a company that does DNA testing to find soccer potential. No joke.
I THINK: You’ve Got to be Kidding…DNA Testing for Soccer Potential???
-
I THINK: Siepker Says The Masters is the Best Sporting Event of the Year
-
I THINK: Youth Sports are the Reason Kids are Forced to ‘Specialize’
-
Murphy’s Law: Rings Bring Heather Happiness
-
Girl Disqualified From Soccer Tournament Because Organizers Thought She ‘Looked Like a Boy’
-
I THINK: NCAA Coaches, Stop Blocking Kids from Transferring, it Never Ends Well
-
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Coaching Cyclones, CyHawk wrestling rivalry WILL be back
-
I THINK: Brian Ferentz Takes Aim at Cyclone Recruiting
-
Matt Campbell Responds to Recruiting Criticism from Brian Ferentz
-
Iowans Hoping to Sell Beef Again in China
-
Enter to win a $150 gift card to CrossRoads Shooting Sports!
-
-
Senate Judiciary Probe May Review Obstruction of Justice
-
Green Bay Packer Saves the Day for Eastern Iowa Class
-
Branstad Supports Nominee for Iowa Utilities Board Chair