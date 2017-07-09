Local Artists Get Chance to Shine at 80/35

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the last decade, Des Moines has been home to the 80/35 music festival.

Countless well-known artists have performed at the festival, but the event also gives those just breaking into the music scene a chance to shine.

Some artists say 80/35 is just another gig, but groups like Glitter Density say this festival is bigger than a typical performance.

"We’ve been coming to 80/35 since we were little kids, and never thought this would happen for us at such a young age to play at a big festival in our home town," said Louise Bequeaith of Glitter Density.

On any other day, the band--whose key artist are teens--say Des Moines' music scene doesn't typically cater to young artists, so the chance to play this venue breaks those barriers.

"For young individuals growing up in Des Moines to be able to have this venue is incredible. For some, this might be the largest venue they ever play," said Justin Schoen of the Des Moines Music Coalition.

Also among the local artists was Dan Tedesco, who took to the stage to share his talent.

"I think that any time you get a chance to play in front of a cool group of people, that’s an opportunity of a lifetime," he said.

It's an opportunity for the community to hear his work and one he wishes was available more than once a year.

"It’s a common sense logic thing, you should always support the people around you and the local community you live in," said Tedesco.

Providing community-driven support is what the Des Moines Music Coalition is all about.

“This is our mission, to expose the community to music, and this is the best way we know how to do it," said Schoen.

Organizers said there were roughly 600 volunteers and more than 30,000 people in attendance at this year’s event.