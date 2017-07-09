New Virginia House Fire May Not Have Been Accidental

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa -- Fire investigators in the town of New Virginia are working to determine what caused a home to catch fire overnight.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, crews were called to an abandoned home located at 610 Main Street. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and eventually collapsed. Officials say the fire did not take long to extinguish.

There is no word on what exactly caused the fire, but there is speculation it could be more than an accident--and this is not the only mysterious incident.

"Well it's a possibility, being an abandoned house, and there's been another one here recently. Actually we've had two others in town that were possible, nothings been proved, just speculation." said Fire Captain A.J. Breese.

The fire remains under investigation.