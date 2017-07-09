The Insiders: July 9th Edition, Remembering an Iconic Legislator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowans lost a historic figure this past week, when Willie Stevenson Glanton passed away at the age of 95.

Glanton was Iowa's first African American female legislator, serving in the state House of Representatives from 1965 to 1967. She dedicated her life to law, human services, and civil rights.

Former Lieutenant Governor Patty Judge remembered Glanton, writing, "Willie Glanton was one of the most intelligent women I have ever had the privilege of knowing. She was also among the most gracious and kind. A role model for all of us in the political arena. We will miss her."