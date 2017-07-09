DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tom Henderson, the now-retired chair of the Polk County Democrats, and Michael Bousselot, Terry Branstad's former Chief of Staff and current managing director of Bruce Rastetter's team at the Summit Agricultural Group, discuss management of the state's budget and what it could mean for next year, as well as Democratic gubernatorial candidates.
The Insiders: July 9th Edition, What Does the Future Hold for State Budget and Iowa’s Democratic Candidates?
-
The Insiders: April 16th Edition, Part 1
-
The Insiders: June 18th Edition, What Can We Expect from Democratic Congressional Candidate Cindy Axne?
-
The Insiders: May 7th Edition, Part 3
-
The Insiders: June 4th Edition, Why Did Rural Iowa Voters Switch Political Parties?
-
The Insiders: June 4th Edition, Quick Six
-
-
Leopold Drops Out of Democratic Gubernatorial Race
-
The Insiders: May 7th Edition, Part 2
-
The Insiders: May 7th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: April 2nd Edition, Part 1
-
Former Iowa Democratic Chair Announces Campaign for Governor
-
-
The Insiders: July 2nd Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: May 14th Edition, Part 1
-
Crowded Race Adds Another Name as Fifth Democrat Declares Candidacy for Governor