The Insiders: July 9th Edition, What Does the Future Hold for State Budget and Iowa’s Democratic Candidates?

Posted 9:19 pm, July 9, 2017, by

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  Tom Henderson, the now-retired chair of the Polk County Democrats, and Michael Bousselot, Terry Branstad's former Chief of Staff and current managing director of Bruce Rastetter's team at the Summit Agricultural Group, discuss management of the state's budget and what it could mean for next year, as well as Democratic gubernatorial candidates.