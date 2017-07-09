The Insiders: July 9th Edition, Who Will Fill New Democratic Chair Role?

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  New Jersey Governor Chris Christie came under fire recently when he spent time on a beach after it was closed to the public due to a government shutdown. The Insiders panel discusses the difference between politics in Iowa versus other states, as well as the future of Iowa's Democratic party as the search for a new chair begins.