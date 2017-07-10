16 Killed in Marine Corps Plane Crash in Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOREHEAD, Mississippi -- A Marine Corps plane crashed on Monday in Mississippi's Delta region.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports 16 people on board were killed in the crash, according to NBC's Dan Scheneman.

The KC-130 crashed in a field near Moorehead, Mississippi, approximately 85 miles north of Jackson. Aerial video of the crash scene showed the wreckage engulfed in flames.

NBC affiliate WNBD reports the plane broke up in the air and fell to the ground just before 5 o'clock in the afternoon local time. WMC, NBC's affiliate in Memphis, talked to investigators who said they found debris on both sides of the highway, which suggests the aircraft could have exploded prior to the crash.

A tweet from the Marines only confirmed that a "mishap has occurred."

A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/QEFhooJZmC — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 11, 2017

There is no word on the cause. The Federal Aviation Administration is directing all inquiries to the military.