Longtime Football Coach Passes Away Following Battle With Cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- College football has lost one of its outstanding coaches.

Bobby Elliott died after a long battle with cancer. Elliott played for the Hawkeyes from 1972-1975 as a defensive back before starting his coaching career. He spent 11 years as an assistant under Hayden Fry and had three stops in Ames with the Cyclones under Donnie Duncan, his close friend Dan McCarney, and Paul Rhoads. He also coached at Kansas State, Nebraska, and San Diego State.

In all, Elliott spent 38 years as a football coach. He is the son of legendary Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott.

University of Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement following Elliott's death, saying, "Bob was an outstanding individual with

the highest integrity as a person and as a football coach. Bob was a dedicated coach and family man always putting others ahead of himself. Bob touched the

lives of many student athletes, and was a great Hawkeye."

Elliott was 64 and died in Iowa City Hospice care.